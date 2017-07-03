BRIEF-Renaissance says exercise of options
* Says 2,500 units of its first series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on July 3
July 3 SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA FUTEBOL SAD :
* SAID ON SATURDAY BUYS PLAYER CRISTIAN ARANGO FROM COLOMBIA'S ENVIGADO FC FOR FIVE YEARS
Source text: bit.ly/2uvygHo
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 727,000 shares for 165.5 million yen in total, from June 1 to June 30