BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop adjusts conversion price of convertible bond
* Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017
July 3 Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA:
* PORTUGAL'S PRIVATISATION SERVICES COMPANY PARPUBLICA SAID ON SATURDAY, THAT FOLLOWING ADJUSTMENTS OF STATE PARTICIPATIONS, IT NOW HOLDS 50 PERCENT OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN TAP TRANSPORTES AEREOS PORTUGUESES SGPS SA
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FEDHA SP.Z O.O. REACHED 100 PCT IN THE COMPANY AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 20