BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3BORGOSESIA SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT, ACCORDING TO ITS DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN, IT TRANSFERED THE ENTIRE COMPANY TO ITS UNIT KRONOS SPA
* TRANSFER EXCLUDES 100 PCT STAKES IN BORGOSESIA GESTIONI SGR SPA AND GIADA SRL, AS WELL AS AN OFFICE IN BIELLA
Source text: reut.rs/2tAEGYL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share