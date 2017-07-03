BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts scraps plan to buy Germany's Bruss Sealing Systems
* Says it scraps plan to buy Bruss Sealing Systems Gmbh due to changes in market conditions, company strategies
July 3 CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WOULD NOT REIMBURSE THE FOURTH TRANCHE OF 6.0 PCT 2014-2018 CONVERTIBLE BOND
* TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO UP TO 1.6 MILLION EUROS AND INCLUDES AN INTEREST COUPON OF 0.2 MLN EUROS
* DECISION WAS THE RESULT OF NON FULFILMENT OF COMMITMENTS MADE BY SHAREHOLDERS FERNANDO AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI TO GIVE ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO THE COMPANY
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: