July 3 CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WOULD NOT REIMBURSE THE FOURTH TRANCHE OF 6.0 PCT 2014-2018 CONVERTIBLE BOND

* TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO UP TO 1.6 MILLION EUROS AND INCLUDES AN INTEREST COUPON OF 0.2 MLN EUROS

* DECISION WAS THE RESULT OF NON FULFILMENT OF COMMITMENTS MADE BY SHAREHOLDERS FERNANDO AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI TO GIVE ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO THE COMPANY

Source text: reut.rs/2si16dt

