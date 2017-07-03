* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES H SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS IN PROPORTION 11:4 (ELEVEN OLD SHARES TO BE EXERCISED FOR FOUR SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS WHO WERE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ON AUG. 21)