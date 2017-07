July 4 DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALIAN COMPANY KILARGO PTY LTD, TRANSACTION TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN JULY

* WILL BE INTEGRATING THE COMPANY INTO ITS EXISTING LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS OVER THE COMING MONTHS

* THE ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON DORMAKABA GROUP'S EBITDA MARGIN AND EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM THE FIRST DAY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)