July 4AVTOVAZ

* SAYS ANNOUNCES RESUMPTION OF PLACEMENT OF 9.25 BILLION SHARES IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION WITH ALLIANCE ROSTEC AUTO​ BV AS A POTENTIAL BUYER​

* THE PLACEMENT WAS SUSPENDED AS OF JUNE 9, 2017

* SAYS THE PLACEMENT WAS SUSPENDED AS THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED CHANGES TO THE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENT

* THE SHARES ARE OFFERED AT 10.3 ROUBLES APIECE

