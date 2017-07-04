July 4 Telegraaf Media Group

* Said on Monday Mediahuis announces results of Post Closing Acceptance Period of the Offer for TMG

* Mediahuis will hold 64.66% of issued and outstanding shares in capital of TMG after settlement of the Post Closing Acceptance Period

* Settlement will take place on 5 July 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2sHVKHL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)