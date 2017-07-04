BRIEF-Universe International Financial to record fair value gain of HK$12.7 million in 2017
July 4 Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd
July 4 LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP SPA:
* SAYS PAOLA FERRARI DE BENEDETTI HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE, THROUGH UNIT ALEVI SRL, OF 5.76 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FOR 3.0 MILLION EUROS
* THE AGREEMENT TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER
* Says unit, partner plan to acquire game developer Qiyao Interactive Entertainment for 212.6 million yuan ($31.27 million)