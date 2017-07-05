HELSINKI, July 5 The Finnish government will
implement health and local government reforms in January 2020,
Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter on Wednesday,
effectively announcing a one-year delay to the centre-right
government's key reform.
A parliamentary committee said last week that some of the
reform proposals breached Finland's constitution, and that
implementing the changes in January 2019 was
unrealistic.
The reforms are a cornerstone of Sipila's plan to balance
Finland's public finances and boost the economy after a decade
of stagnation. The health care reform would include spending
cuts of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans)