July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 14:00 GMT on Wednesday:
July 5 TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON AS:
* A JOINT VENTURE, AVEA-VODAFONE EVRENSEL IS ORTAKLIGI, ESTABLISHED BETWEEN UNIT AVEA (51%) AND VODAFONE (49%)
* THE JV SET UP FOR THE PROJECT TO PROVIDE AND OPERATE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS WHERE THERE IS CURRENTLY NO INFRASTRUCTURE
MILAN, July 5 The U.S. accounting watchdog is investigating accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers's audits of British telecoms group BT's Italian business, which has been hit by a book-keeping scandal, a source close to the matter said.