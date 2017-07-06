BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Vera Bradley
* Point72 Asset Management Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Vera Bradley, as of June 30 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2tJhdom) Further company coverage:
July 6 Prochnik SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS JUNE TURNOVER WAS 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2 PCT YEAR ON YEAR
* JUNE GROSS MARGIN WAS 51.72 PCT VERSUS 47.93 PCT A YEAR AGO
* Vince Holding Corp amends term loan and revolving credit facility agreements