Sweden's Volvo sells stake in engine maker Deutz
STOCKHOLM, July 7 Sweden's AB Volvo said on Friday it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.
