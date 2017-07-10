July 10 WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PENSION COMPANY DANICA TO BUY 15 PROPERTIES IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* THE PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO DKK 1.8 BILLION

* THE ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME TOTALS DKK 130 MILLION PER YEAR WITH A VACANCY RATE OF 9 PERCENT AND AN INITIAL INVESTMENT YIELD OF 6 PERCENT

* THE MAIN FUNDING FOR THE INVESTMENT IS THROUGH THE DANISH MORTGAGE-CREDIT SYSTEM AND IS COMPLEMENTED BY EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon:

