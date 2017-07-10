BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development notes recent increases in price and trading volume of its shares
* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares of company
July 10 WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PENSION COMPANY DANICA TO BUY 15 PROPERTIES IN THE THIRD QUARTER
* THE PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO DKK 1.8 BILLION
* THE ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME TOTALS DKK 130 MILLION PER YEAR WITH A VACANCY RATE OF 9 PERCENT AND AN INITIAL INVESTMENT YIELD OF 6 PERCENT
* THE MAIN FUNDING FOR THE INVESTMENT IS THROUGH THE DANISH MORTGAGE-CREDIT SYSTEM AND IS COMPLEMENTED BY EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES
MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had introduced temporary administration in mid-sized Bank Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims to the bank.