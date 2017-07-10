BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
July 10 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB:
* SAID ON FRIDAY ACQUIRED COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTY IN NORWAY AT A PROPERTY VALUE OF NOK 160 MLN
* SELLER IS LHL, WHICH IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION, ALSO SIGNED A 15-YEAR LEASE AS A TENANT TO THE PROPERTY
* TRANSFER OCCURRED ON JULY 6, 2017
* ANNUAL RENT REVENUE OF ABOUT NOK 12 MLN
* Engaged Rothschild to secure funding for new stadium. Many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment