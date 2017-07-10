BRIEF-Allied Electronics says Powertech to sell Crabtree to Siemens AG
* Disposal By Power Technologies Proprietary Limited Of Its Crabtree Electrical Accessories Business To Siemens AG
July 10 Elisa Oyj:
* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED A EUR 170 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
* FACILITY HAS OPTION TO BE EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS
* FACILITY IS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES
* FACILITY REPLACES THE FACILITY WITH SAME SIZE THAT WAS SIGNED IN 2011 AND MATURING IN JUNE 2018
LONDON, July 10 TalkTalk Telecom said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Iain Torrens intends to step down from the board later this year and will be succeeded by Kate Ferry, the current director of investor relations and corporate affairs at Dixons Carphone.