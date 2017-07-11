BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
July 11 India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says:
July 11 COLUMBUS ENERGY SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT WILL ISSUE FROM 1,000 TO 3,000 SERIES C BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH VIA PRIVATE OFFER
LONDON, July 11 Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) of a 40-year index-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday and attracted orders worth more than 14.8 billion pounds, one of the book-runners on the deal said.