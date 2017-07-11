BRIEF-China Television Media to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 14
July 11 ARTERIA SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT PIOTR SCHRAMM HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD
