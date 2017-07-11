BRIEF-Kee Holdings appoints Feng Xiaoying as Executive Director
* Feng Xiaoying has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 TXM SA:
* SAYS TOMASZ WALUS WITHDRAWS HIS APPROVAL TO BECOME CEO OF COMPANY DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS
* ON MAY 29 SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO APPOINT TOMASZ WALUS AS NEW CEO AS OF OCT. 1
* BOGUSZ KRUSZYNSKI TO ACT AS COMPANY CEO UNTIL NEW CEO WILL BE APPOINTED Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Feng Xiaoying has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evogene Ltd- company reached an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company