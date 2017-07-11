July 11 TXM SA:

* SAYS TOMASZ WALUS WITHDRAWS HIS APPROVAL TO BECOME CEO OF COMPANY DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* ON MAY 29 SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO APPOINT TOMASZ WALUS AS NEW CEO AS OF OCT. 1

* BOGUSZ KRUSZYNSKI TO ACT AS COMPANY CEO UNTIL NEW CEO WILL BE APPOINTED Source text on Eikon:

