July 12 (Reuters) - ORDINA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS LAUNCHED AN IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME THAT WILL RESULT IN A STRUCTURAL ANNUAL REDUCTION IN OVERHEAD COSTS OF EUR 5 MILLION

* PROVISIONAL REVENUE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AMOUNTED TO EUR 84.7 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 87.9 MILLION).

* Q2 PROVISIONAL EBITDA WAS EUR 2.7 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 3.7 MILLION)

SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2tcWJjD

FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)