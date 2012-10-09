FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK industrial output falls in August
October 9, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK industrial output falls in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following provisional data on British industrial production on Tuesday. (Percent changes, numbers in brackets show the originally reported values for the previous month.)

MANUFACTURING OUTPUT AUG JULY (PRV JULY) FCAST

Mth-on-mth change in pct -1.1 3.1 (3.2) -0.6

Yr-on-yr change -1.2 -0.7 (-0.5) -0.6

3-mth/3-mth change -0.7 0.1 (0.2)

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Mth-on-mth change in pct -0.5 2.8 (2.9) -0.5

Yr-on-yr change -1.2 -0.8 (-0.8) -1.1

3-mth/3-mth change -0.1 UNCH (UNCH)

MINING/QUARRYING INCLUDING OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION

Month-on-month change in pct 1.4 4.4 (4.9)

Yr-on-yr change -1.8 -2.8 (-2.4)

OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION

Month-on-month change in pct 2.1 5.3 (5.7)

Yr-on-yr change -2.3 -4.7 (-4.3)

ELECTRICITY, GAS AND WATER

Month-on-month change in pct -0.6 UNCH (-0.2)

Yr-on-yr change -1.7 0.3 (0.1)

WATER SUPPLY, SEWERAGE

Month-on-month change in pct 2.1 2.0 (1.6)

Yr-on-yr change 0.9 -0.8 (-1.2)

