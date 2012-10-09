TABLE-UK industrial output falls in August

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following provisional data on British industrial production on Tuesday. (Percent changes, numbers in brackets show the originally reported values for the previous month.)
Mth-on-mth change in pct -1.1 3.1 (3.2) -0.6
Yr-on-yr change -1.2 -0.7 (-0.5) -0.6
3-mth/3-mth change -0.7 0.1 (0.2)
Mth-on-mth change in pct -0.5 2.8 (2.9) -0.5
Yr-on-yr change -1.2 -0.8 (-0.8) -1.1
3-mth/3-mth change -0.1 UNCH (UNCH)
Month-on-month change in pct 1.4 4.4 (4.9)
Yr-on-yr change -1.8 -2.8 (-2.4)
Month-on-month change in pct 2.1 5.3 (5.7)
Yr-on-yr change -2.3 -4.7 (-4.3)
Month-on-month change in pct -0.6 UNCH (-0.2)
Yr-on-yr change -1.7 0.3 (0.1)
Month-on-month change in pct 2.1 2.0 (1.6)
Yr-on-yr change 0.9 -0.8 (-1.2)