CORRECTED-TABLE-UK retail sales fall more than expected in Feb
March 22, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-UK retail sales fall more than expected in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated. RETAIL SALES VOLUME FEB JAN (PREV JAN) FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.8* 0.3 (0.9) -0.4

Year-on-year change 1.0 1.4 (2.0) 2.5 3mth/3mth 0.7 1.0 (1.3) n/a Sales excl. fuel mm -0.8 0.6 (1.2) -0.6

Sales excl. fuel yy 1.0 1.1 (1.9) 2.3 BY SECTOR (percent change)

m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.1 1.0 0.1 Total pred non-food -1.5** UNCH 0.7 Non-specialised UNCH 2.9 1.3 Textile,clothing,foot -1.2 -0.4 2.0 Household goods -1.0 -0.1 -1.4 Other stores -3.0*** -1.3 0.5 Non-store/repair -0.4 9.2 3.1 Automotive fuel -1.0 1.1 2.0

FEB JAN (PREV JAN) Value pct change from year ago 3.2 3.7 (4.4) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 4.5 4.8 (5.0) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 2.4 2.2 (2.2)

* Biggest month-on-month fall in retail sales volumes since May 2011

** Biggest month-on-month fall in sales in predominantly non-food stores since Jan 2010

*** Biggest month-on-month fall in sales in “other stores” since Jan 2010

