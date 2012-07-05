FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car sales up 3.5 pct yy in June -SMMT
July 5, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

UK car sales up 3.5 pct yy in June -SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by 3.5 percent on the year in June, propelled by robust demand from private buyers and taking sales ahead of predictions, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry body said on Thursday.

The rise was not as strong as May’s 23-month record of 7.9 percent but the market was 5 percent ahead of expectations for the second quarter the SMMT said, pointing to improved consumer demand.

“Despite domestic and international economic concerns, UK motorists are responding positively to new products and the latest fuel-efficient technology. The industry has performed better than expected in the first half of the year,” said Paul Everitt, SMMT Chief Executive.

