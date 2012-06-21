FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales bounce back in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 21, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK retail sales bounce back in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated. RETAIL SALES VOLUME MAY APR (PREV APR) FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 1.4 -2.4 (-2.3) 1.2 Year-on-year change 2.4 -1.1 (-1.1) 2.0 3mth/3mth 0.5 0.1 (0.2) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.9 -1.1 (-1.0) 0.7 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.0 -0.3 (-0.3) 3.0 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.2 1.0 -0.7 Total pred non-food 1.3 3.3 1.7 Non-specialised 0.8 11.3* 4.7 Textile,clothing,foot 3.4** -1.0 -1.5 Household goods 0.7 5.1*** 3.7 Other stores 0.2 1.4 1.6 Non-store/repair 1.5 14.9 5.7 Automotive fuel 6.2 -2.9 -3.4

MAY APR Value pct change from year ago 3.3 0.4 Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.3 3.2 Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.9# 1.7

* Largest annual increase in sales at non-specialised stores since Feb 2000

** Largest monthly rise in sales of textile, clothing and footwear since April 2011

*** Largest annual rise in sales of household goods since Jan 2011

# Lowest deflator since Oct 2009

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.