FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK retail sales post surprise rise in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 16, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK retail sales post surprise rise in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated. RETAIL SALES VOLUME JUL JUN (PREV JUN) FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.3 0.8 (0.1) -0.1 Year-on-year change 2.8 2.6 (1.6) 1.4 3mth/3mth 0.9 -0.3 (-0.7) Sales excl. fuel mm UNCH 1.1 (0.3) -0.2 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.3 3.3 (2.2) 2.0 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.4 0.9 0.5 Total pred non-food -0.5 4.0 1.7 Non-specialised 0.6 9.6 3.1 Textile,clothing,foot -1.8 -0.1 1.8 Household goods -1.5 2.0 1.3 Other stores 0.8 6.1 1.0 Non-store/repair 1.4 15.2 4.2 Automotive fuel 2.6 -1.7 -3.2

JUL JUN (PREV JUN) Value pct change from year ago 3.1 3.0 (1.9) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.1 2.2 (1.8) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.2 0.3 (0.3)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.