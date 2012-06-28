FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK banks see broadly stable credit supply for Q3 - BoE
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 28, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK banks see broadly stable credit supply for Q3 - BoE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q2 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2012----------2011------------

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months -4.1* +3.8 +1.9 +8.4 +2.9 - next 3 months +0.1 -8.7 +7.6 +6.9 -1.9 Household unsecured - past 3 months +8.1 +4.7 +12.5 +19.9 +1.1 - next 3 months +5.6 -10.4 +7.0 +1.9 +12.2 Corporate - past 3 months -3.2**-2.6 +11.0 +3.9 +4.1 - next 3 months +0.7 -6.4 +8.1 +2.4 +3.4 * Biggest fall in the availability of secured credit to households since Q3 2009 ** Biggest fall in the availability of credit to firms since Q4 2008 - The BoE usually only views increases or decreases in the percentage balance of at least 20 as significant.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.