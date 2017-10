TABLE-UK May industrial output rises unexpectedly

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following provisional data on British industrial production on Tuesday. (Percent changes)

MANUFACTURING OUTPUT MAY APR (PREV APR) F‘CAST

Mth-on-mth change in pct 1.2* -0.8 (-0.7) UNCH

Yr-on-yr change -1.7 -1.5 (-0.3) (-1.9)

3-mth/3-mth change -0.2 -0.8 (-0.6)

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Mth-on-mth change in pct 1.0** -0.4 (UNCH) (-0.2)

Yr-on-yr change -1.6 -2.0 (-1.0) (-2.1)

3-mth/3-mth change -0.3 -0.4 (-0.1)

MINING/QUARRYING INCLUDING OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION

Month-on-month change in pct UNCH -5.5 (-5.7)

Yr-on-yr change -9.6 -14.5 (-15.0)

OIL AND GAS EXTRACTION

Month-on-month change in pct -0.6 -6.9 (-6.4)

Yr-on-yr change -13.9 -19.5 (-18.2)

ELECTRICITY, GAS AND WATER

Month-on-month change in pct 2.4 9.1 (13.6)

Yr-on-yr change 6.5 9.2 (12.6)

WATER SUPPLY, SEWERAGE*

Month-on-month change in pct -0.7 UNCH (UNCH)

Yr-on-yr change 2.0 1.4 (1.1)

* largest monthly increase in manufacturing output since May 2011

** Largest monthly increase in industrial output since March 2010