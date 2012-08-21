FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK Aug CBI factory orders index slumps
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 21, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK Aug CBI factory orders index slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following are results from the latest survey released on Tuesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in UK manufacturing:

MONTHLY TRENDS ENQUIRY AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR

Total order book -21* -6 -11 -17 -8 -8 Export order book -17** -9 -4 -12 -10 -11 Stocks of finished goods +9*** +14 +16 +13 +14 +17 Output expectations 0 +11 +7 -3 +24 +24 Domestic price expectations +1 -3 +2 +12 +7 +24

CONSENSUS FORECAST: Total order book -8

* Lowest since Dec 2011

** Lowest since Jan 2012

*** Lowest since June 2011

The survey was conducted between July 25 and Aug. 15 and is based on responses from 456 manufacturers.

The balance is the difference between the percentage of manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those reporting a decrease or below normal.

Output and domestic price expectations are for the next three months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.