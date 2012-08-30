FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK July mortgage approvals tick up in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
August 30, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK July mortgage approvals tick up in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Thursday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JULY JUNE FORECAST

47,312 44,124(44,192) 47,000 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JULY JUNE FORECAST Total net lending 0.9 -0.1 (0.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.1* -0.2 (-0.4) 0.3 Consumer credit -0.2 0.1 (0.6) 0.5 - of which credit card -0.1** 0.2 (0.2) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JULY JUNE M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.5 -1.6 (-1.6)

yr/yr -4.6 -5.2 (-5.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 1.0 0.4 (0.5)

yr/yr 3.9*** 3.5 (3.5) * Biggest rise in lending secured on dwellings since January 2012 at 1.130 billion pounds ** Biggest fall in credit card lending since August 2006 at 147 million pounds *** Biggest annual rise in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since Q1 2009

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.