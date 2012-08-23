FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK mortgage approvals down 17 pct yy in July - BBA
August 23, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK mortgage approvals down 17 pct yy in July - BBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mortgage approvals in Britain slumped by 17 percent on the year in July, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers’ Association showed on Thursday.

Net mortgage lending grew by 274 million pounds last month.

JULY JUNE JULY 2011

Net mortgage lending: +274 +283 +1,147

(change, mln stg)

JULY JUNE JULY 2011

Number of loans approved:

House purchase 28,441 25,940 34,125

Remortgaging 15,600 14,033 26,272

Other secured lending 11,593 11,272 15,538

BBA statistics director David Dooks said: “We continue to see the household sector increasing deposits and repaying debt. High street bank ISAs continue to attract strong personal deposits while repayments of both mortgages and unsecured lending have grown strongly this year as households seek to reduce borrowing and borrowing costs.”

