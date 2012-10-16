TABLE-UK Sept CPI hits lowest since Nov 2009

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

SEPT AUG FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.5 0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.2* 2.5 2.2

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.1 2.1

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.4 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.6 2.9 2.6

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.5 0.4 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.6 2.9 2.6

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

SEPT YR/YR AUG YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs UNCH 2.0 0.2 2.2

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 1.1 6.1 0.2 5.8

Clothing & footwear 4.7 -0.5 2.8 -0.7

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.1 2.2 0.1 5.6

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.5 1.7 0.8 2.3

Health 0.2 2.4 UNCH 2.6

Transport -1.3 2.5 1.3 1.7

Communication UNCH 3.4 0.1 4.3

Recreation & culture 0.6 1.2 -0.2 0.6

Education 0.5 3.2 UNCH 5.1

Restaurants & hotels 0.3 3.0 0.1 3.1

Misc. goods & services 0.7 2.3 0.3 1.6

All goods 1.1 1.4 0.6 1.8

All services -0.5 3.2 0.4 3.2

Fuels and lubricants 2.7 2.8 2.6 -0.1

RPI housing component 0.2 2.2 0.2 2.2

* Lowest annual CPI inflation since Nov 2009