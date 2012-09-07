UK July industrial output up at fastest pace in 25 yrs, boosts recovery chances

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British industrial output soared at the fastest pace in 25 years in July, data showed on Friday, making up the ground lost due to an extra public holiday in June and increasing the chances that the country is crawling out of recession.

Separate data from Office for National Statistics showed that cost pressures for firms were rising again, providing reasons for concerns for the Bank of England, which is hoping that falling inflation eases pressures on consumers.

Manufacturing output jumped 3.2 percent in July on the month after a drop of 2.9 percent in June, when an extra holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 60 years on the throne hit output, the Office for National Statistics said.

This was the strongest rise since July 2002 and well above economists forecasts for a reading of a 2.0 percent increase.

The wider reading of industrial output, which includes energy production and mining, leapt 2.9 percent in July after a 2.4 percent dip in June, rising at the fastest pace since February 1987 and at nearly double the expected rate.

Industrial production was unchanged in the three months that ended in July when compared to the previous three months period, an improvement to the upwardly revised 0.7 percent drop in the second quarter. The ONS said that the upward revision had only a minimal impact on second quarter GDP.

Britain’s economy has not fully recovered from the 2008-2009 slump and slipped back into recession late last year as the euro zone debt crisis hurt export demand and business confidence, compounding the headwinds from the government’s tough austerity plans aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit.

The economy is likely to show some growth in the third quarter as output lost due to the holiday is recovered and the sales of tickets for the London Olympics will be booked.

The ONS estimated ticket sales from the Olympics and Paralympics would generate about 580 million pounds in revenue, which added about 0.2 percent to Gross Domestic Product.

Business surveys have indicated a stabilisation of demand for manufacturing products in August and service firms reported improved business, though retailers took a hit as Britons’ stayed home to watch the Olympics.

Most economists predict now that gross domestic product will be lower this year than in 2011, and many see only a sluggish recovery next year, which keeps the pressure on government and central bank to boost growth.

The Bank of England stuck to its current programme to buy 50 billion pounds worth of government bonds with newly created money after its policy meeting on Thursday, and most observers expect more stimulus later this year.

The government has launched a number of measures to get credit flowing and boost infrastructure and house building, but finance minister George Osborne has so far ruled out any easing of his plan to erase the deficit.

A rise in construction orders in the second quarter by 0.2 percent also published on Friday increased the chances that the construction sector, which has been the main drag on the economy in the first half of 2012, may be stabilising.

Annual factory gate inflation ticked up to 2.2 percent in August, and rising oil costs drove firms’ input costs up 2.0 percent on the month, taking the annual input price inflation to 1.4 percent.

Economists had forecast a rise in output price inflation to 1.9 percent and an increase in annual input producer price inflation to 1.2 percent.

The government and the central bank have been hoping that falling inflation will ease the pressure on households’ budget and allow consumers to spend more and support the faltering economy.