TABLE-UK Aug CPI inflation eases to 2.5 percent yy
September 18, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK Aug CPI inflation eases to 2.5 percent yy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

AUG JULY FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.1 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.5 2.6 2.5

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.1

Yr-on-yr 2.1 2.3

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.1 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.1

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.1 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.0

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

AUG YR/YR JULY YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.2 2.2 0.2 2.1

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 0.2 5.8 0.8 5.0

Clothing & footwear 2.8 -0.7 -2.6 0.1

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.1 5.6 0.4 6.1

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.8 2.3* -1.1 3.5

Health UNCH 2.6** UNCH 3.0

Transport 1.3 1.7 1.0 1.3

Communication 0.1 4.3 0.4 4.4

Recreation & culture -0.2 0.6 0.2 0.4

Education UNCH 5.1 UNCH 5.1

Restaurants & hotels 0.1 3.1 0.2 3.2

Misc. goods & services 0.3 1.6 0.1 1.7

All goods 0.6 1.8 -0.5 1.9

All services 0.4 3.2 0.8 3.4

Fuels and lubricants 2.6 -0.1 -0.9 -2.0

RPI housing component 0.2 2.2 0.5 2.2

* Lowest annual rate of inflation for furniture etc since June 2009

** Lowest annual rate of inflation for health since Sept 2010 when it was also 2.6 percent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
