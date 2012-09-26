TABLE-UK retail sales improve in Sept- CBI

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+6 -3 +11 +42 +21 -6 0

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+5 +17 +25 +19 +5 -3 -8

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+2 -11 +5 +23 +7 -7 -4

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-22 -27 -14 -10 -19 0 -27

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+4* +12 +21 +11 +23 +5 +22

* Lowest for volume of stocks since Sept 2009

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+15 +6 +3 +32 +25 +19 -4

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+8 +14 +20 +25 +13 +6 -4

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

-2 -8 -1 +21 +18 +6 -12

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-11 -15 -20 -6 -8 0 -20

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+7 +10 +9 +10 +4 +3 +16 The survey was conducted between xx x and xx x and was based on xx retailers.