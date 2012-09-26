TABLE-BoE survey shows banks plan big rise in mortgage lending

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q3 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

-----2012---------2011--------

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +21.9* -4.1 +3.8 +1.9 +8.4 - next 3 months +36.1* +0.1 -8.7 +7.6 +6.9 Household unsecured - past 3 months -4.2** +8.1 +4.7 +12.5 +19.9 - next 3 months +6.8 +5.6 -10.4 +7.0 +1.9 Corporate - past 3 months -5.5***-3.2 +2.6 +11.0 +3.9 - next 3 months +2.6 +0.7 -6.4 +8.1 +2.4 * Biggest rises in past and planned availability of household secured lending since survey started in 2007 ** Biggest fall in unsecured household lending since Q4 2010 *** Biggest fall in corporate lending since Q4 2008 - The Bank of England views readings greater than +20 or lower than -20 as representing significant rises or declines