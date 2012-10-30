TABLE-UK retail sales balance rises much more than forecast in Oct - CBI

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+30 +6 -3 +11 +42 +21 -6
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+11 +5 +17 +25 +19 +5 -3
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+4 +2 -11 +5 +23 +7 -7
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-7 -22 -27 -14 -10 -19 0
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+15 +4 +12 +21 +11 +23 +5
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+27 +15 +6 +3 +32 +25 +19
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+16 +8 +14 +20 +25 +13 +6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
0 -2 -8 -1 +21 +18 +6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-4 -11 -15 -20 -6 -8 0
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+9 +7 +10 +9 +10 +4 +3