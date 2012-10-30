TABLE-UK retail sales balance rises much more than forecast in Oct - CBI

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+30 +6 -3 +11 +42 +21 -6

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+11 +5 +17 +25 +19 +5 -3

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+4 +2 -11 +5 +23 +7 -7

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-7 -22 -27 -14 -10 -19 0

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+15 +4 +12 +21 +11 +23 +5

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+27 +15 +6 +3 +32 +25 +19

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+16 +8 +14 +20 +25 +13 +6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

0 -2 -8 -1 +21 +18 +6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-4 -11 -15 -20 -6 -8 0

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+9 +7 +10 +9 +10 +4 +3