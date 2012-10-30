FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retaill sales jump in October - CBI
October 30, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

UK retaill sales jump in October - CBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British retail sales picked up much more than forecast in October, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday.

The CBI distributive trades survey’s sales balance jumped to +30 from +6 in September. Analysts had forecast a reading of +7.

The expected sales balance for November stood at +27.

“It is great news that last month’s sales growth has continued into October at a much faster pace than expected and that this momentum is expected to continue next month, too,” said Anna Leach, CBI head of economic analysis.

The CBI said the rise in sales volumes was driven by an increase in sales in clothing and furniture. Sales of durable household goods, meanwhile, were weak.

British retail sales rose more than forecast in September as Britons bought winter clothing and school uniforms, official data showed earlier this month, boosting chances that consumers may keep the economic recovery on track.

The government and the central bank are hoping that falling inflation and rising employment will allow Britons to increase spending and support the fragile economic recovery.

