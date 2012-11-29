TABLE-UK CBI Nov retail sales balance beats forecasts

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+33* +30 +6 -3 +11 +42 +21
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+23 +11 +5 +17 +25 +19 +5
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+16 +4 +2 -11 +5 +23 +7
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-15 -7 -22 -27 -14 -10 -19
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+27 +15 +4 +12 +21 +11 +23
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2012-----------------------------------------
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+25 +27 +15 +6 +3 +32 +25
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+22 +16 +8 +14 +20 +25 +13
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+11 0 -2 -8 -1 +21 +18
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-1 -4 -11 -15 -20 -6 -8
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+13 +9 +7 +10 +9 +10 +4
QUARTERLY QUESTIONS
2012--------------------
Nov Aug May Feb
Imports +16** +5 +14 +7
Selling prices--reported +25 +31 +54 +49
Selling prices--expected +24 +32 +53 +45
Employment--reported +7 -25 +12 -16
Employment--expected +9 -12 +7 -16
Investment intentions -12 -13 -8 -43
Business situation +7*** -17 +3 -12
* Highest since June
** Highest since August 2010
*** Highest since November 2010
The survey was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16 and was based on 76 retailers.