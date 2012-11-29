FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK CBI Nov retail sales balance beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK CBI Nov retail sales balance beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+33* +30 +6 -3 +11 +42 +21

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+23 +11 +5 +17 +25 +19 +5

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+16 +4 +2 -11 +5 +23 +7

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-15 -7 -22 -27 -14 -10 -19

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+27 +15 +4 +12 +21 +11 +23

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2012-----------------------------------------

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+25 +27 +15 +6 +3 +32 +25

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+22 +16 +8 +14 +20 +25 +13

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+11 0 -2 -8 -1 +21 +18

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-1 -4 -11 -15 -20 -6 -8

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+13 +9 +7 +10 +9 +10 +4

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

2012--------------------

Nov Aug May Feb

Imports +16** +5 +14 +7

Selling prices--reported +25 +31 +54 +49

Selling prices--expected +24 +32 +53 +45

Employment--reported +7 -25 +12 -16

Employment--expected +9 -12 +7 -16

Investment intentions -12 -13 -8 -43

Business situation +7*** -17 +3 -12

* Highest since June

** Highest since August 2010

*** Highest since November 2010

The survey was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16 and was based on 76 retailers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.