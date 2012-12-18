TABLE-UK Nov CPI stays at highest since May

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

NOV OCT FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.5 0.2

Yr-on-yr 2.7* 2.7 2.6

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.7

Yr-on-yr 2.6** 2.6

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) UNCH 0.6 0.2

Yr-on-yr 3.0 3.2 3.2

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.1 0.5 0.2

Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.1 3.1

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

NOV YR/YR OCT YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 1.1 3.9 0.5 3.4

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.5 5.7 0.4 6.5

Clothing & footwear 0.6 -0.6 1.2 -0.1

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.6 2.0 0.1 1.7

Furniture, hhold equip, main. -0.1 0.6*** -0.6 1.7

Health UNCH 2.5 0.2 2.5

Transport -1.0 2.6 -0.1 3.1

Communication -0.2 3.7 0.2 3.7

Recreation & culture UNCH 1.0 0.4 0.8

Education UNCH 19.7 19.1 19.7

Restaurants & hotels 0.5 3.3 UNCH 2.9

Misc. goods & services 0.4 2.3 UNCH 1.9

All goods 0.3 1.5 0.2 1.5

All services UNCH 4.2# 0.9 4.1

Fuels and lubricants -1.8 1.0 -0.6 2.4

RPI housing component -0.3 2.3 0.4 2.7

* Annual CPI inflation remains at highest since May 2012

** Annual core CPI inflation remains at highest since Jan 2012

*** Lowest annual rate of furniture and household equipment price inflation since March 2008

# Highest all services inflation since Dec 2011