TABLE-UK CBI Dec retail sales balance lower than expected

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+19 +33 +30 +6 -3 +11 +42
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+27* +23 +11 +5 +17 +25 +19
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+13 +16 +4 +2 -11 +5 +23
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-18 -15 -7 -22 -27 -14 -10
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+9 +27 +15 +4 +12 +21 +11
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2012-----------------------------------------
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+10 +25 +27 +15 +6 +3 +32
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+21 +22 +16 +8 +14 +20 +25
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
0 +11 0 -2 -8 -1 +21
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-6 -1 -4 -11 -15 -20 -6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+10 +13 +9 +7 +10 +9 +10
* Highest since February 2011
The survey was conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 and was based on 63 retailers.