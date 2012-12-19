FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK CBI Dec retail sales balance lower than expected
December 19, 2012 / 11:03 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK CBI Dec retail sales balance lower than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2012--------------------------------------

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+19 +33 +30 +6 -3 +11 +42

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+27* +23 +11 +5 +17 +25 +19

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+13 +16 +4 +2 -11 +5 +23

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-18 -15 -7 -22 -27 -14 -10

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+9 +27 +15 +4 +12 +21 +11

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2012-----------------------------------------

Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+10 +25 +27 +15 +6 +3 +32

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+21 +22 +16 +8 +14 +20 +25

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

0 +11 0 -2 -8 -1 +21

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-6 -1 -4 -11 -15 -20 -6

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+10 +13 +9 +7 +10 +9 +10

* Highest since February 2011

The survey was conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 and was based on 63 retailers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
