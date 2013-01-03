TABLE-BoE survey shows big rises in mortgage and corporate lending

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England’s Q4 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2012--------------------------2011

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +26.2* +21.9 -4.1 +3.8 +1.9 - next 3 months +24.7 +36.1 +0.1 -8.7 +7.6 Household unsecured - past 3 months +6.6 -4.2 +8.1 +4.7 +12.5 - next 3 months +14.6 +6.8 +5.6 -10.4 +7.0 Corporate - past 3 months +29.4** -5.5 -3.2 +2.6 +11.0 - next 3 months +14.9 +2.6 +0.7 -6.4 +8.1 * Biggest rise in past availability of household secured lending since records started in Q2 2007 ** Biggest rise in past availability of corporate lending since records started in Q2 2007 - The Bank of England views readings greater than +20 or lower than -20 as representing significant rises or declines.