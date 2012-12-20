TABLE-UK retail sales flat in November

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported figures) RETAIL SALES VOLUME NOV OCT FORECAST Monthly s/adj change UNCH -0.7 (-0.8) 0.3 Year-on-year change 0.9 0.8 (0.6) 1.5 3mth/3mth UNCH 0.2 (0.2) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.1 -0.5 (-0.7) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 2.0 1.4 (1.1) 2.3 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 Total pred non-food 0.3 3.7 0.2 Non-specialised -1.5* 5.8 -0.4 Textile,clothing,foot -0.1 2.0 0.6 Household goods 3.8** 3.6*** -0.6 Other stores -0.4 4.1 0.8 Non-store/repair UNCH 5.5 0.8 Automotive fuel -1.3 -8.8**** -0.5

NOV OCT Value pct change from year ago 1.5# 1.6 (1.6) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 2.1 2.5 (2.5) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.5 0.9 (0.9)

* Biggest monthly fall in non-specialised store volumes since February 2011

** Biggest monthly rise in household goods sales volumes since February 2010

*** Biggest annual rise in household goods sales volumes since January 2011

**** Biggest annual fall in automotive fuel sales since October 2010

# Smallest annual increase in retail sales values since April