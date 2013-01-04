FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UK Nov mortgage approvals, consumer credit higher than expected
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
January 4, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK Nov mortgage approvals, consumer credit higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Friday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

NOV OCT FORECAST

54,036* 53,071 (52,982) 53,800 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

NOV OCT FORECAST Total lending -0.1 -0.2 (-0.3) n/f Secured on dwellings -0.2 0.1 (0.2) 0.5 Consumer credit 0.1 -0.3 (-0.5) -0.1 - of which credit card 0.2 -0.1 (-0.1) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

NOV OCT M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.2** 0.2 (0.2)

yr/yr -2.8 -3.1 (-3.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.4)

yr/yr 4.5 4.1 (4.1) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since January 2012 ** Biggest monthly fall in M4 money supply since June 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.