TABLE-UK Nov mortgage approvals, consumer credit higher than expected

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Friday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

NOV OCT FORECAST

54,036* 53,071 (52,982) 53,800 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

NOV OCT FORECAST Total lending -0.1 -0.2 (-0.3) n/f Secured on dwellings -0.2 0.1 (0.2) 0.5 Consumer credit 0.1 -0.3 (-0.5) -0.1 - of which credit card 0.2 -0.1 (-0.1) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

NOV OCT M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.2** 0.2 (0.2)

yr/yr -2.8 -3.1 (-3.2) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.4)

yr/yr 4.5 4.1 (4.1) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since January 2012 ** Biggest monthly fall in M4 money supply since June 2012