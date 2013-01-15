FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UK Dec CPI holds at 2.7 pct as forecast
January 15, 2013

TABLE-UK Dec CPI holds at 2.7 pct as forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

DEC NOV FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.2 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.7 2.7 2.7

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.1

Yr-on-yr 2.4 2.6

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 UNCH 0.5

Yr-on-yr 3.1 3.0 3.0

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.1 0.5

Yr-on-yr 3.0 2.9 3.0

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

DEC YR/YR NOV YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 1.2 3.8 1.1 3.9

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -1.1 6.0 -0.5 5.7

Clothing & footwear -1.5 0.8 0.6 -0.6

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 2.0 3.9 0.6 2.0

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 1.3 0.9 -0.1 0.6

Health 0.1 2.8 UNCH 2.5

Transport 0.7 1.1 -1.0 2.6

Communication -0.1 2.2 -0.2 3.7

Recreation & culture -0.1 0.7 UNCH 1.0

Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels UNCH 3.2 0.5 3.3

Misc. goods & services UNCH 2.0 0.4 2.3

All goods 0.4 2.0* 0.3 1.5

All services 0.5 3.6 UNCH 4.2

Fuels and lubricants -1.8 -0.2 -1.8 1.0

RPI housing component 0.2 2.5 -0.3 2.3

* Highest annual rate of all goods inflation since May

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
