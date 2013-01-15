FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK inflation stays highest since May as utility bills rise
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
January 15, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

UK inflation stays highest since May as utility bills rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British inflation held at 2.7 percent for the third month running in December, in line with forecast as a rise in gas and electricity bills was curbed by falls in fuel costs.

The Office for National Statistics said utility prices rose 3.9 percent on the year while fuel costs fell by 0.2 percent.

Stubborn inflation, above the Bank of England’s 2 percent target since November 2009, is likely to have been a key argument against more quantitative easing to support growth at the bank’s monthly policy meeting last week.

High inflation has also put pressure on consumer spending, which accounts for around two thirds of all expenditure in a British economy that is still struggling to fend off recession.

The central bank’s latest quarterly forecasts, released in November, showed that inflation would peak in the third quarter of 2013, falling below the target only a year later.

According to separate data published by the ONS on Tuesday, annual factory-gate inflation inched up to 2.2 percent in December from 2.1 percent in November.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.