TABLE-UK retail sales fall unexpectedly on month in Dec
#Deflation
January 18, 2013 / 9:34 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UK retail sales fall unexpectedly on month in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Friday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported values) RETAIL SALES VOLUME DEC NOV FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.1 UNCH (UNCH) 0.2 Year-on-year change 0.3* 0.9 (0.9) 1.1 3mth/3mth -0.6 UNCH (UNCH) Sales excl. fuel mm -0.3 0.2 (0.1) 0.1 Sales excl. fuel yy 1.1 2.0 (2.0) 2.1 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.3 -1.0 -1.2 Total pred non-food -0.7 1.6 -0.1 Non-specialised 0.4 7.3 0.6 Textile,clothing,foot 0.7 -3.5 -1.7 Household goods -3.0** 2.1 1.2 Other stores -1.0 2.7 0.2 Non-store/repair 1.6 11.8 2.3 Automotive fuel 1.8 -6.6 -2.9

DEC NOV Value pct change from year ago 0.7 1.4 (1.5) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 1.2 2.0 (2.1) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.6 0.4 (0.5)

* Smallest annual rise in retail sales since April

** Biggest monthly drop in sales of household goods since January 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
