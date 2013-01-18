UK retail sales disappoint in December

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British retail sales posted a surprise monthly fall in December, dashing hopes that Christmas shoppers would provide a last-minute boost to an economy on the verge of another contraction.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday sales volumes including automotive fuel fell 0.1 percent on the month to give an annual rise of 0.3 percent - confounding economists’ forecasts for a 0.2 percent monthly increase.

The annual rise was the smallest since April.

The main driver behind the monthly fall in sales was non-food retail, chiefly sales of household goods which dropped 3 percent - the biggest fall since January 2010, the ONS said. Food sales, which fell 0.3 percent on the month, also contributed to the weakness.

Consumer spending in Britain has come under pressure from a combination of below-inflation wage growth, worries about the economy and government austerity measures.

Trading updates from six major British retailers on Thursday demonstrated that must-have gadgets, cheap fashion and internet sales were key to overcoming an otherwise tough festive season.

For some retailers this Christmas, a period when many make as much as half of their annual profit, was their last.

Since the start of the year, three well-known British chains have gone into administration, including 92-year-old music retailer HMV.

The ONS said retail sales excluding fuel fell 0.3 percent on the month and were 1.1 percent higher than in December 2011, compared to economists’ forecast for rises of 0.1 percent on the month and 2.1 percent on the year.

The figures follow a survey by the British Retail Consortium, which showed that the total value of goods sold in December was up just 1.5 percent on the year.