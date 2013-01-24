TABLE-UK retail sales rise more than expected in Jan - CBI

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Thursday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2013---2012--------------------------------
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+17 +19 +33 +30 +6 -3 +11
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+18 +27 +23 +11 +5 +17 +25
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+15 +13 +16 +4 +2 -11 +5
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+1* -18 -15 -7 -22 -27 -14
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+5 +9 +27 +15 +4 +12 +21
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2013----------2012---------------------------
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+13 +10 +25 +27 +15 +6 +3
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+12 +21 +22 +16 +8 +14 +20
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+1 0 +11 0 -2 -8 -1
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-7 -6 -1 -4 -11 -15 -20
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+2 +10 +13 +9 +7 +10 +9
* Highest since January 2011
The survey was conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 and was based on 65 retailers.