TABLE-UK Jan CPI holds at 2.7 pct for fourth month in a row

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

JAN DEC FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.5 0.5 -0.4

Yr-on-yr 2.7 2.7 2.8

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.9 0.2

Yr-on-yr 2.3 2.4

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.4 0.5 -0.5

Yr-on-yr 3.3 3.1 3.2

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth -0.4 0.4 -0.6

Yr-on-yr 3.3 3.0 3.0

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

JAN YR/YR DEC YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.1 4.2 1.2 3.8

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 4.3 8.5 -1.1 6.0

Clothing & footwear -5.4 0.2 -1.5 0.8

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels -0.1 3.5 2.0 3.9

Furniture, hhold equip, main. -2.3 0.8 1.3 0.9

Health 0.2 2.2* 0.1 2.8

Transport -0.6 1.3 0.7 1.1

Communication 1.0 3.5 -0.1 2.2

Recreation & culture -0.1 0.5 -0.1 0.7

Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels UNCH 3.2 UNCH 3.2

Misc. goods & services -0.7 1.4** UNCH 2.0

All goods -0.7 1.9 0.4 2.0

All services -0.2 3.7 0.5 3.6

Fuels and lubricants -0.1 -0.8 -1.8 -0.2

RPI housing component UNCH 2.4 0.2 2.5

* Lowest annual rate of health prices inflation since Jan 2009

** Lowest annual rate of miscellaneous goods and services price inflation since Nov 2009