TABLE-UK retail sales drop unexpectedly in Jan, hit by snow
February 15, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-UK retail sales drop unexpectedly in Jan, hit by snow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Friday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported values) RETAIL SALES VOLUME JAN DEC FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.6 -0.3 (-0.1) 0.4 Year-on-year change -0.6* 0.1 (0.3) 0.8 3mth/3mth -0.8** -0.7 (-0.6) Sales excl. fuel mm -0.5 -0.4 (-0.3) 0.4 Sales excl. fuel yy 0.2 0.8 (1.1) 1.4 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -1.6*** -2.6# -1.4 Total pred non-food 0.6 1.7 -0.5 Non-specialised 1.6 8.8 1.7 Textile,clothing,foot 0.4 1.2 -2.0 Household goods -0.3 -0.8 0.9 Other stores 0.8 -0.7 -1.4 Non-store/repair -0.5 8.6 3.8 Automotive fuel -2.0 -8.0 -2.7

JAN DEC Value pct change from year ago UNCH 0.6 (0.7) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 0.6 1.0 (1.2) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.8 0.7 (0.6)

* Biggest yearly fall in overall retail sales volumes since April 2012

** Biggest 3m/3m fall in retail sales since March 2010

*** Largest monthly fall in food sales since May 2011

# Largest yearly fall in food sales since April 2012

